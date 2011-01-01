Embrace Divinity and Open to the Experience of Holistic Healing
With the support of a Medicine Woman & Metaphysical Teacher
I am Kelsey Sullivan, a powerful conduit for spiritual alchemy since my spontaneous Kundalini Awakening in March of 2021. With a profound commitment to holistic wellness and creative expression, I specialize in providing potent experiences through a range of healing modalities. I am currently holding space as a Reiki Master Healer and Teacher and Akashic Record Reader.
I connect deeply with Crystalline Consciousness, Kundalini Energy, Sound Healing and Empowerments, and the power of attuning oneself to Nature. I am disciplined in a handful of devotional practices such as Kundalini Yoga, Reiki Energy Healing, and Chakra Chanting to offer myself as a clean channel to allow these energies to move through me with integrity and power.
In my intuitive work, I connect into the energies of the subtle body along with the subconscious mind and one's higher self to mediate and clear blocks that are ready to be alchemized. My focus is to support the balance, stability, and empowerment to inspire the next stage of an individual's evolution aligned with the highest energy available for you.
Being truthful in the face of all reality has allowed me the freedom to be an inspiration of joy, love, and freedom. My goal is to offer you more space and mobility within yourself to experience the full range of joy and power of your being.
My services include Reiki Healing, Energy Empowerments, Akashic Record Readings, Kundalini Yoga, Mantra and Chakra Chanting, Polarity Teachings, and Reiki Teachings and Certifications.
If you're feeling drawn to my work but aren't finding something that resonates with you among my formal offerings, I am happy to collaborate with you specifically to find a supportive solution to where you are at on your journey. If I'm unable to provide what you're seeking, I will connect you into my network of skilled practitioners and medicine women to ensure you have access to a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan.
Harnessing the power of our energy field to communicate with the universe is key to unlocking our unique gifts.
I offer dedicated individuals the chance to profoundly shift their reality by tapping into their inner confidence and the gifts of their soul's keys, enabling them to navigate obstacles with authority and self-mastery.
My mission is to cultivate safe spaces that inspire courage, and a gentle atmosphere that provides the space to address the root causes of fear and disease to ultimately guide one to align with their truth and purpose.
I believe humans are the Mother Earth's most valuable asset and that we are so deeply supported in healing ourselves as an extension of her. I provide the tools for you to work with this wellspring of support and uncover our true nature to support yourself throughout the never-ending process of continuing to evolve into our highest potential.
As we confidently navigate life, we have the profound opportunity to embrace moments of discomfort as catalysts for growth, transforming any situation into one that enriches our experience with bliss and joy.
The universe is always working for our highest good and evolution. My ultimate goal is to help clients remember their true essence and empower them to receive ongoing support from the universe long after our interaction has concluded.
