I am Kelsey Sullivan, a powerful conduit for spiritual alchemy since my spontaneous Kundalini Awakening in March of 2021. With a profound commitment to holistic wellness and creative expression, I specialize in providing potent experiences through a range of healing modalities. I am currently holding space as a Reiki Master Healer and Teacher and Akashic Record Reader.





I connect deeply with Crystalline Consciousness, Kundalini Energy, Sound Healing and Empowerments, and the power of attuning oneself to Nature. I am disciplined in a handful of devotional practices such as Kundalini Yoga, Reiki Energy Healing, and Chakra Chanting to offer myself as a clean channel to allow these energies to move through me with integrity and power.





In my intuitive work, I connect into the energies of the subtle body along with the subconscious mind and one's higher self to mediate and clear blocks that are ready to be alchemized. My focus is to support the balance, stability, and empowerment to inspire the next stage of an individual's evolution aligned with the highest energy available for you.





Being truthful in the face of all reality has allowed me the freedom to be an inspiration of joy, love, and freedom. My goal is to offer you more space and mobility within yourself to experience the full range of joy and power of your being.